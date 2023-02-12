Two Theatre Royal Plymouth productions go global

Two Theatre Royal Plymouth productions that celebrated success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, are playing to audiences across the world.

Happy Meal, written by Tabby Lamb and Breathless by Laura Horton are both winners of prestigious Fringe First Awards, after captivating audiences in Edinburgh last summer. Both productions played in The Drum at Theatre Royal Plymouth in the Autumn.

Travels

Happy Meal, the theatre’s co-production with Roots, has recently been part of the Sydney Festival line-up and will soon move on to the Perth Festival in Australia. Breathless is currently playing at Soho Theatre in London and will go trans-Atlantic and be performed in New York City in the coming months.

Plymouth skillset

Ben Lyon-Ross, Head of Artistic Development at TRP, said: “Sharing the work internationally feels appropriate for these pieces of work that represent the craft of theatre making and the skillset that we have here in Plymouth. It feels right for our ambition as an organisation, that we are making world-class art and we’re sharing it all over the English-speaking world.”

Hugh Borthwick, Head of Production at TRP, said: “We’ve had global associations before with other co-producing partners like Ontroerend Goed, and we should feel very proud about that. Taking these pieces of creative work on a journey is really exciting. It shows bravery and insight. It’s got our stamp on it and it’s important to acknowledge everyone’s efforts.”

Creative ambition

This success for TRP demonstrates its new creative ambition which was announced by CEO and Executive Producer James Mackenzie-Blackman in 2022.

After commissioning industry colleagues to lead an independent review, the theatre launched its creative renewal ambition which will see a re-organisation of its creative and producing team, to be led by a group of industry experts, instead of by one Artistic Director. This new innovative direction will ensure TRP is fully orientated to meet the needs of artists, audiences, and those who take part, but mostly about creativity.

