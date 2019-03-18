Welcome spring. Welcome Sorolla, Spanish Master of Light

0

Spring seems ideal to celebrate fresh new light after the gloom of winter. And Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida – that’s Sorolloa to you – is being welcomed by the National Gallery for a spring exhibition. The first exhibition in the UK of the artist’s work for over a century.

Not only that, this show – Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light – is the most complete exhibition of the artist’s paintings outside of Spain.

Expect portraits, landscapes and the seascapes, garden views and bather scenes for which he is most renowned, and genre scenes of Spanish life.

Those smatterings of Spanish life, etc, are brought together in more than 60 works spanning the Sorolla’s career, including masterpieces on loan from public and private collections in Spain and the United States.

And was it the social reformer in him or attempts to enhance his reputation that saw him send his monumental canvases on social themes around the world to major exhibitions?

As an added twist, the last exhibition dedicated to the artist in the UK was in 1908 when Sorolla himself, then among the most famous living artists, mounted a major exhibition at London’s Grafton Galleries.

BTW, Sorolla is sometimes referred to as Spain’s Impressionist.

Exhibition organised by the National Gallery and the National Gallery of Ireland.

Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light

18 March – 7 July 2019

Sainsbury Wing

Please note, there’s an admission charge to this one.

top image: Joaquín Sorolla, The Pink Robe (La bata rosa), 1916 © Museo Sorolla, Madrid