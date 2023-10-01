William The Conqueror | Excuse Me While I Vanish headline tour

Conjuring up a wave of emotions, and memories, Excuse Me While I Vanish, William The Conqueror’s fourth album, is now out on the road.

William The Conqueror is renowned for raw honest, and emotive songs that pinch at your psyche, and toy with your heart.

Excuse Me While I Vanish has a genesis story that humbles, inspires, and humbles again with the kind of universality that ties a nation, and more, together.

“I feel like this album was written for all those who couldn’t write it, sung for all those who can no longer sing and it will live for those who aren’t with,” said Listen With Monger.

Frontman Ruarri Joseph dug into compassion and experience for renewed creativity for the album. From the mire of pandemic lockdowns, to being inspired to be a care worker himself, following the example of his wife, Ruarri was creatively moved in new and exciting, touching, thoughtful ways.

Fittingly for the Cornwall-based trio – Ruarri is joined Naomi Holmes (bass) and Harry Harding (drums) – they’re beginning in Falmouth and calling into the Cavern Club, Exeter, on Tuesday, 10 October. and working their way round the country.

With a musicianship that is precise and evocate, the chance to get real and connect with real life and live music feels like Excuse Me While I Vanish is all about.

OCTOBER

06 FALMOUTH Princess Pavilion

10 EXETER Cavern Club

11 BRIGHTON Green Door Store

13 LONDON Lower Third

14 BEDFORD Esquires

15 SHEFFIELD Yellow Arch Studios

17 EDINBURGH Sneaky Pete’s

18 NEWCASTLE Cluny 2

19 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

22 BIRMINGHAM Hare and Hounds

Tickets available now here.

