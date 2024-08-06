Your band sucks anyway | downcast get reactionary with new single

With the build up to the release of their brand new EP WTF HAPPENED firmly underway, Bristol rising emo/alt-rock quartet downcast have revealed the latest single from the EP.

Their new single, your band sucks anyway, is full of the reactionary rage that all of us have experienced at one time or another. Wrapped in the modern emo style melodies downcast are becoming increasingly well known for alongside frontman Liam Edwards distinctive voice, your band sucks anyway is another earworm filled step on the way to the release of WTF HAPPENED.

Having kept a consistent 90s nostalgia theme with the first two music videos from WTF HAPPENED, downcast have taken it up another level for their new video. Where else can you see a music video that features snippets of Beavis and Butthead and Wayne’s World, plus a guest appearance from Clippy, the Microsoft paperclip so many of a certain age learned to love to hate? Not to mention members of downcast inserting themselves into scenes of everything from The Simpsons to Teletubbies to N64 classic game Pokemon Stadium.

Here’s a word from downcast about their brand new single: “your band sucks anyway is an anger-fuelled track with infectious hooks. It’s the perfect song to sing along to in the car after a bad day at work. If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, the music video will instantly send you on a nostalgia trip.”

Stream your band sucks anyway downcast’s upcoming EP is titled “WTF HAPPENED” (a name that so many of us can relate to at different stages of our lives), and will be released on 6 of September. downcast September 2024 UK Tour 25 – Plymouth – The Junction (tickets)

26 – Cardiff – Tiny Rebel (tickets)

27 – Manchester – The Peer Hat (tickets)

28 – Bristol – Misery Loves Company Festival (tickets)

29 – London – Hope and Anchor (tickets)

For links, socials, and tickets follow the downcast Linktree

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