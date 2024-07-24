YOVA announce debut Devon show

YOVA have announced a new show – the debut Devon show – at Things Happen Here, Meadowbrook, Dartington, on Saturday, 12 October.

The band will be performing songs drawn from their first two albums, alongside new and unreleased tracks.

The live performance will feature: Jova Radevska (vocals); Mark Vernon: tenor guitar, acoustic guitar; and Alex Thomas: (bass, acoustic guitar, samples).

Support is from trip-hop artist Rose Kimberley whose latest single Number Games is drawing comparison with the likes of Morcheeba and Portishead.

YOVA are Jova Radevska and Mark Vernon. With Vernon a seasoned veteran of the alternative music scene – having managed and recorded with John Cale and co-produced tracks on PJ Harvey’s debut album Dry including her first single Dress. A chance encounter with Macedonian vocalist and songwriter Jova – would pave the way for their bewitching collaborative project.

The group’s video for their single An Innocent Man scooped the Best Animated Music Video at the New York Animation Awards 2022.

In March 2024 YOVA released their critically acclaimed second album ‘Dreamcatchers’ which includes a string of compelling and contemplative experimental rock-tinged pop singles. The album was recorded with a collective of guest musicians – including Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey/ Marianne Faithfull), Alex Thomas ( Anna Calvi /John Cale/ Air) Terry Edwards (Nick Cave / PJ Harvey/ Tom Waits ), Daniel O’Sullivan (Tim Burgess/Grumbling Fur) and James Sedwards (Thurston Moore/ Beck).

YOVA will be at Things Happen Here, Meadowbrook, Dartington, Devon on Saturday, 12 October. Get your tickets

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