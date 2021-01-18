Yusuf Niazi | associate director of Exeter Northcott Theatre

0

Exeter Northcott Theatre has announced that Yusuf Niazi will join the team as Associate Director. Yusuf is a Theatre Director, Movement Director and Workshop Facilitator from Birmingham, who graduated from Mountview Academy, trained at Middlesex University and has directed shows in theatres across the UK and internationally.

Passionate about taking important themes and embedding them into good stories, Yusuf is also dedicated to increasing representation of members of the LGBTQ+ community, Black, South Asian and East Asian people in his work.

Positive difference

Yusuf said: ‘I was attracted to the Northcott Theatre because of their dedication to using theatre to make a positive difference to community groups and those who face barriers to the arts. I’m really looking forward immersing myself in the wide range of exciting plays and community projects that they are currently planning.’

The role of Associate Director was made possible through a Weston Jerwood Creative Bursary which supports jobs in cultural organisations across the UK, for individuals from low socio-economic backgrounds.

Support

Daniel Buckroyd, Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Exeter Northcott said: ‘Now more than ever we need to be supporting early-career artists and taking an intersectional approach to recruitment and artist development. Yusuf is an exceptionally talented Director and I’m incredibly excited to be working alongside him on what will be a ‘re-set’ year for the Northcott.’

Yusuf will start his role in spring and will remain as a Weston Jerwood Creative Bursary Fellow for one year.

