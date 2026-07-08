Art, science, fairytale and magic | Bubbles LaFae mesmerises

A Totnes bubble artist who has spent 20 years turning bubbles into mesmerising theatre shows is bringing her new interactive family show to The Plough Arts Centre this summer.

Professional stage bubbleologist Bubbles LaFae will bring Once Upon a Bubble Show to The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington, on Friday 7 August at 1.30pm combining giant bubbles, storytelling, music, lighting effects, fog, silliness and audience participation.

Children will be invited to join in, help shape the performance, hold bubbles in their hands, choose unusual objects for Bubbles to make bubbles with, and – for a few lucky volunteers – even stand inside a giant bubble.

Bubbles, from Totnes, has performed at major UK festivals including Glastonbury, and performed an international theatrical run at the Bubble and Circus Arts Festival in Venice. She is the first UK bubble artist to enjoy Arts Council recognition and recently spoke at an international bubble convention attended by bubble artists from over 30 countries.

“This new show is really about believing in yourself,” says Bubbles. “It’s my story of how I became a bubble artist, followed my dreams, and learned that if I put the time, love and effort into something, amazing things can really happen.

‘Amazing things can really happen.’ Bubbles LaFae. Courtesy of Levi Brown

“It’s whimsical and silly, with lots of crowdwork, improvisation, bubbles, great music and fun. But at heart it’s about perseverance, self-belief and making the world a more beautiful place.

“I hope it inspires kids, and adults, to follow their own dreams, whatever they are.”

Once Upon a Bubble Show is Bubbles’ most interactive theatre show yet, blending live storytelling with playful audience participation, original music, fog, lighting effects, giant bubble tricks and her acclaimed bubble light table.

“There are no illusions in what I do,” says Bubbles. “Bubbles are actual magic. It’s science, theatre and wonder happening right in front of you.

“I love that children get completely swept up in it, but adults do too. It gives people permission to play, to be amazed, and to remember that you’re never too old to follow your dreams.”

The Plough date marks Bubbles’ third year returning to the North Devon venue.

“The Plough is such a lovely, welcoming venue,” she says. “The team is brilliant, the space really works for this kind of visual show, and the raked seating means everyone can see the bubbles properly. It feels like the perfect place to bring this new show to life.”

A hands-on bubble workshop will follow the performance, giving children the chance to explore the art and science of bubbles for themselves.

Once Upon a Bubble Show takes place at The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington, on Friday 7 August. Get your tickets.

top image: Bubbles LaFae. Courtesy of Levi Brown

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