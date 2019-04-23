Beauty and vulnerability in Sony World Photography Award

0

Artist Christy Lee Rogers has been awarded the title Open Photographer of the Year for the Sony World Photography Awards.

Beauty and vulnerability

The winning image, called Harmony, portrays the beauty and vulnerability of being human, and is part of a larger body of work.

And if capturing a beautiful, complex image isn’t hard enough, it was shot underwater in Hawaii.

Wonder and tranquility

“The intention for all of my work starts with a desire to express a sense of wonder and tranquility beyond what we see here in reality,” said Christie.

“And to create a sanctuary for the viewer, a place separate from the chaos of the world, where it’s safe to dream. Shot underwater in Hawaii, the colors, cascading bodies and contrasts of light and darkness were utilized to create movement and purpose within each scene, and ask questions about our existence.”

Sony World Photography Award

Speaking of her award, Christy said: “Thank you Sony and the World Photography Organisation for acknowledging and rewarding artists who can continue inspiring the world with their photographs.

“To have the support of such an amazing group of people is an artists dream come true, and I am forever grateful.”

Experimenting with water

Christy has experimented with water for over 15 years; refracting light in it, moving bodies through its layers, combining textiles underneath its surface and finding insight in it’s beauty and chaos.

Giver of life

She was born and raised in the Hawaiian Islands, learning a respect for the water as a young surfer and boogie border, and continues to find hope and inspiration beneath it’s surface. And the social and environmental importance of protecting water on our planet drives her continuing fascination with it. As she states: “Water is the giver of life”.

The winning image will also feature in the annual Sony World Photography Awards book and will be featured in the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London, before going on a global tour.

The Somerset House Exhibition (Discounted Family and Friends tickets here) (code for 20% off is FRIENDS&FAM19) is from 18 April until 6 May. The exhibition will then embark on a worldwide tour.

Winning Muses image by Christy Lee Rogers