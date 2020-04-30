Devon artist wins in world’s best food photography awards

Devon-based photographer Aimee Twigger has scooped top prize in the fiercely-fought Food Bloggers category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020, the world’s leading celebration of food photography and film, with her beautiful shot Bowl of Squash.
Remarkably, this is the second year running that Aimee has won this category – all images are judged anonymously, with no identifying marks of the photographer.
Culture that binds us
“This is a stunning image,” said Caroline Kenyon, founder/director of the Awards. “The world is in the grip of Covid-19 and normal life, whatever that may be, has stopped for all of us. But photos such as these remind us of the ways and cultural habits that mean so much to us and bind us together.”
Livestream
The Covid-19 lockdown did not defeat the celebrations. For the first time since the competition’s inception in 2011, the Awards evening was held online. Winners were announced by legendary musician and cheesemaker, Alex James, in a livestreamed event on the evening of Tuesday 28 April 2020. It was watched by an audience across the globe, including celebrities from the food and photography world.
Exceptional
“The standard was exceptional,” said Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, parent company of Pink Lady®, and headline sponsor of the Awards since 2011. “There were nearly 9000 entries from over 70 countries – this competition inspires across the world. It is a truly global coming together of talent.”
Chair of the Judges was the internationally-renowned food photographer David Loftus. This year his panel included Chris Dee, director, Food & Home, Harrods; Per-Anders Jorgensen, photographer and founder, Fool Magazine; Josh Lustig, picture editor, Financial Times Weekend Magazine; Vitalie Taittinger, president, Champagne Taittinger.
ALL FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY CATEGORY WINNERS at Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020
Bring Home the Harvest
The Morning Catch
Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer
Just Desserts
Thomas Alexander, United Kingdom
Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Overall Winner
Meike and Dörte Näkel
David Weimann, Germany
Food Bloggers
Bowl of Squash
Aimee Twigger, United Kingdom
Food for Celebration sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
Making Together
K M Asad, Bangladesh
Food for the Family
Olek Eating Pancakes
Anna Włodarczyk, Poland
Food in the Field
When the Hive is Filled
Xiaodong Sun, China
Food Stylist Award
Sashimi; Duck and Cherries; Halibut and Radish; Octopus Dots; Pancetta, Onion and Broadbeans
Nicole Herft, United Kingdom
Fujifilm Award for Innovation
Tattoo
Jonathan Minster, United Kingdom
InterContinental Food at the Table
Looking Too Good to Eat (Just Yet)
Sandy Wood, United Kingdom
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture
Baked Figs
Liam Desbois, United Kingdom
On the Phone
Hilsa
Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh
One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop
Vinaigrette
Kai Stiepel, Germany
The Philip Harben Award Food in Action
Waiting for the Sun
Nhan Do Thanh, Vietnam
Pink Lady® Apple a Day
Caramel Lady
Diana Kowalczyk, Poland
Politics of Food
After Exodus
K M Asad, Bangladesh
Production Paradise Previously Published
Rhubarb
Patricia Niven, United Kingdom
Street Food
Ramen Art
Xueping Du, China
Student Food Photographer of the Year
Curry Banquet
Philippa Askew, United Kingdom
Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale
Vegetable Stall
Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar
World Food Programme Food for Life
A Ugandan Feast
Jason Wain, United Kingdom
WFP Storytellers Innovation Award
Lost in the Market
Jeyabol Hoque, Bangladesh
Young (15 – 17)
Believers Sharing a Meal
Sangjun Lee, India
Young (11 – 14)
Mulled Wine
Alex Forbes, United Kingdom
Young (10 and under)
Apples
Scarlett Blanch, United Kingdom
Food Film Shorts
5 Second Stir Fry
Marc Grundy, United Kingdom
top image: Bowl of Squash, courtesy of Aimee Twigger and Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020
