Devon artist wins in world’s best food photography awards

0

Devon-based photographer Aimee Twigger has scooped top prize in the fiercely-fought Food Bloggers category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020, the world’s leading celebration of food photography and film, with her beautiful shot Bowl of Squash.

Remarkably, this is the second year running that Aimee has won this category – all images are judged anonymously, with no identifying marks of the photographer.

Culture that binds us

“This is a stunning image,” said Caroline Kenyon, founder/director of the Awards. “The world is in the grip of Covid-19 and normal life, whatever that may be, has stopped for all of us. But photos such as these remind us of the ways and cultural habits that mean so much to us and bind us together.”

Livestream

The Covid-19 lockdown did not defeat the celebrations. For the first time since the competition’s inception in 2011, the Awards evening was held online. Winners were announced by legendary musician and cheesemaker, Alex James, in a livestreamed event on the evening of Tuesday 28 April 2020. It was watched by an audience across the globe, including celebrities from the food and photography world.

Exceptional

“The standard was exceptional,” said Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, parent company of Pink Lady®, and headline sponsor of the Awards since 2011. “There were nearly 9000 entries from over 70 countries – this competition inspires across the world. It is a truly global coming together of talent.”

Chair of the Judges was the internationally-renowned food photographer David Loftus. This year his panel included Chris Dee, director, Food & Home, Harrods; Per-Anders Jorgensen, photographer and founder, Fool Magazine; Josh Lustig, picture editor, Financial Times Weekend Magazine; Vitalie Taittinger, president, Champagne Taittinger.

ALL FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY CATEGORY WINNERS at Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020

Bring Home the Harvest

The Morning Catch

Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar

Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer

Just Desserts

Thomas Alexander, United Kingdom

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Overall Winner

Meike and Dörte Näkel

David Weimann, Germany

Food Bloggers

Bowl of Squash

Aimee Twigger, United Kingdom

Food for Celebration sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

Making Together

K M Asad, Bangladesh

Food for the Family

Olek Eating Pancakes

Anna Włodarczyk, Poland

Food in the Field

When the Hive is Filled

Xiaodong Sun, China

Food Stylist Award

Sashimi; Duck and Cherries; Halibut and Radish; Octopus Dots; Pancetta, Onion and Broadbeans

Nicole Herft, United Kingdom

Fujifilm Award for Innovation

Tattoo

Jonathan Minster, United Kingdom

InterContinental Food at the Table

Looking Too Good to Eat (Just Yet)

Sandy Wood, United Kingdom

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture

Baked Figs

Liam Desbois, United Kingdom

On the Phone

Hilsa

Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh

One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop

Vinaigrette

Kai Stiepel, Germany

The Philip Harben Award Food in Action

Waiting for the Sun

Nhan Do Thanh, Vietnam

Pink Lady® Apple a Day

Caramel Lady

Diana Kowalczyk, Poland

Politics of Food

After Exodus

K M Asad, Bangladesh

Production Paradise Previously Published

Rhubarb

Patricia Niven, United Kingdom

Street Food

Ramen Art

Xueping Du, China

Student Food Photographer of the Year

Curry Banquet

Philippa Askew, United Kingdom

Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale

Vegetable Stall

Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar

World Food Programme Food for Life

A Ugandan Feast

Jason Wain, United Kingdom

WFP Storytellers Innovation Award

Lost in the Market

Jeyabol Hoque, Bangladesh

Young (15 – 17)

Believers Sharing a Meal

Sangjun Lee, India

Young (11 – 14)

Mulled Wine

Alex Forbes, United Kingdom

Young (10 and under)

Apples

Scarlett Blanch, United Kingdom

Food Film Shorts

5 Second Stir Fry

Marc Grundy, United Kingdom

top image: Bowl of Squash, courtesy of Aimee Twigger and Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020