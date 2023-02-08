Logan Davies, who studied UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Photography at Arts University Plymouth from 2017 to 2019, has been selected for Portrait of Britain 2022, the UK’s biggest annual photography exhibition.

Logan’s winning image was part of his project ‘Queer Ethology’, exploring the existence, lives and survival of queer people who have been exiled from society and transformed into fantastical creatures.

Portrait of Britain is coordinated by British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest and most influential photography title. Billed as “a celebration of identity and an opportunity to rejoice in the diversity of a changing nation”, Logan and the other winners of Portrait of Britain 2022 have had their work exhibited on digital screens nationally. Logan’s portrait was also featured in the Portrait of Britain Volume 5 book, published by Hoxton Mini Press.

Logan behind the scenes

Based in Plymouth, Logan is a professional photographer and retoucher who creates narratives through classical portraiture, fashion photography and fine art. Logan was selected as One to Watch in 2019 by Arts University Plymouth after finishing the Extended Diploma in Photography at the arts university’s Pre-Degree campus. Since then, Logan has completed a degree in Fashion Photography at Falmouth University, with work featured at Graduate Fashion Week 2022 and published in local newspapers.

Logan said: “Pre-Degree study at Arts University Plymouth gave me a great foundation for my craft after joining the Extended Diploma Photography course later when I realised that traditional sixth form wasn’t for me. The environment on Pre-Degree Photography really paves the way for young people to develop their creative voice. From the regular crits to being expected to stick work up where it could be seen by others on the walls, I don’t think I would be the photographer that I am today without those experiences.”

Logan behind the scenes

Tobie Loates, Subject Leader for the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Photography at Arts University Plymouth, said: “This is such great news to hear and well deserved. Logan was a model art student at Arts University, who seemed to connect with the Extended Diploma immediately. Logan was always pushing the boundaries with exciting work around equality and diversity, as well as developing technical skills at every opportunity. We wish them all the best for their future career.”

top: Logan’s winning image