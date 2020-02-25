No Barriers: Julie-Ann Hayes explores emotional wellbeing

0

No Barriers is a photography exhibition by Julie-Ann Hayes that aims to raise awareness around emotional wellbeing. It’s at that Harbour House in Kingsbridge.

No Barriers opens at the South Devon art gallery on Tuesday 10 March.

Julie-Ann Hayes is a documentary photographer and in this project, using the horse as a primary metaphor, she investigates the search for clarity, the concept of reaching out for support and the navigation of a pathway.

Strength, trauma, trust

For Julie-Ann the landscape of the horse represents strength, trauma, trust, history, beauty, senses and feelings and the project aims to stimulate discussion around how people experience emotional turmoil and reconciliation. The images are intended to provide time out for reflection.

Additional images showcase people working with horses and the beginning of a new project examining birds of prey as she continues to review dynamics, interactions and relationships with the natural world.

As well as being a documentary photographer, Julie-Ann is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development and regularly travels across the UK and overseas.

Engagement, wellbeing, belonging and identity

Her photography focuses on engagement, wellbeing, belonging and identity and she aims to encourage discussion and reflection through photography. Her projects examine how work, sport, animals, family, friendships and environments impact on our values. In 2019 Julie-Ann completed her MFA in Photography at Ulster University. She exhibited at Belfast Exposed in 2019 as part of an international showcase of works, her photography focusing on spirituality, wellbeing and separation.

No Barriers features photography by Julie-Ann Hayes and opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 10 March. There will be an opening view the same evening from 6 – 8 pm. Daily opening times will be 10 am – 5 pm until the close of the show on Sunday 15 March. Admission is free.