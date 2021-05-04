Photography Commission | Cine Sisters SW May takeover

0

Photography Commission – May Takeover!

Cine Sisters South West is an Arts Council funded collective of womxn working in film and living in Devon & Cornwall.

They launched in Sept 2020 at Plymouth Art Weekender with a showcasing of talks and films curated through open call, online events and sold-out live screenings at Plymouth Art Cinema.

Their aim is to develop a network that provides inspiration, supports our members to create projects on a range of platforms, and offers small, funded opportunities for womxn filmmakers in our region. This year they have secured the Artists Associates Scheme with Exeter Phoenix, to produce and deliver a range of events and opportunities.

2021 is a pivotal year for them, and this commission is one of their first. They aim to use the results of this commission on their website, across social media and in press releases and similar.

Commission

Cine Sisters SW (CSSW) has been invited to be part of the Associate Artists Scheme run by Exeter Phoenix and will take over the Phoenix building for the afternoon and evening of Wednesday 26 May 2021. They will be delivering cinema screenings, a Masterclass, a workshop, and 1:1 surgeries for womxn filmmakers, plus a social networking event on the terrace. CSSW is looking to commission a photographer to document all these activities during our takeover.

Who Can Apply

The commission is for a womxn photographer sympathetic to the aims of CSSW, to document the range of activities, to capture the lively atmosphere, the participants, and the audiences. They are looking for a strong visual style, an organised and professional approach and a good team player – able to mix well within social situations and capture those special moments. You will be liaising closely with a small group of CSSW Directors plus the recipient of their Social Media Commission.

When and Where: Exeter Phoenix from 2pm to 8pm

Outcomes

The commissioned photographer will share all documentation from CSSW Phoenix May Takeover with CSSW for us to use across social media, on their website, in print and other platforms that promote CSSW. The photographer will retain the rights to their work, but CSSW has permission to use all images and to credit the photographer correctly

Money: £150

How to Apply for the Photography Commission:

Send a 200w (max) telling them why this commission appeals to you and outlining your approach; plus a short CV (2 page max); plus 5 examples of your work and a statement saying that you are available for the afternoon and evening of 26th May, (all as ONE PDF DOCUMENT) by 9am Monday May 10 to cinesisterssw@gmail.com

COVID PROTOCOLS: this commission is for a live event at Exeter Phoenix, and they ask that the commissioned photographer agrees to follow current Covid guidance which includes wearing a face covering (except for those who are exempt), inside all public buildings and to maintain social distancing at all times.

Cine Sisters | website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Read about Cine Sisters SW on D&CFilm

top image: Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash