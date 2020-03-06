Dr John Cooper Clarke: Luckiest Guy Alive tour

0

Dr John Cooper Clarke will bring his ‘Luckiest Guy Alive’ Tour to the Corn Exchange in Exeter this spring for what will be an intimate evening of his singular poetry and ebullient chat.

People’s Poet

John Cooper Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘people’s poet’. Since then his career has spanned cultures, audiences, art forms and continents – a lifelong craft most recently embodied in his book of poetry The Luckiest Guy Alive, which was released worldwide in November on Picador/Macmillan.

Pop culture

JCC is as relevant and vibrant as ever, and his influence just as visible on today’s pop culture. Aside from his trademark ‘look’ continuing to resonate with fashionistas young and old, and his poetry included on national curriculum syllabus, his effect on modern music is huge.

Influence

His influence can be heard within the keen social observations of the Arctic Monkeys and Plan B. These collaborations mean that John has been involved in 2 recent global number 1 albums – with The Arctic Monkeys putting one of John’s best loved poems, I Wanna Be Yours, to music on their critically acclaimed AM Album.

Poetry, riffs and chat

His latest show, touring across the UK, USA, Canada and Australasia, is a mix of classic verse, extraordinary new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat – a chance to witness a living legend at the top of this game.

Taking place on 29 March 2020, tickets for the show are on sale now here, priced from £25.00 (+BF). Support act to be announced in due course. For more info shuffle off to www.johncooperclarke.com