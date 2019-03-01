Emotions, moods and passion: the medieval art of Lu Kingdom

7

Lu Kingdom combines history and research to inform drawings of medieval art. Lu talks about how that desire delve into the past to draw developed

ArtsCulture: Who are you and what do you do?

Lu Kingdom: Hello. I’m Lu Kingdom and I’m a Medieval Artist. I go by @LU.KINGDOM on Instagram. That’s where you can view my work and keep up with all the stuff I’ll be doing/ working on.

ArtsCulture: Why do you do what you do?

Lu Kingdom: I work on Knights and Medieval Art. I draw golden knights and Armours.

ArtsCulture: How do you work?

Lu Kingdom: I normally do my research by reading books I have and if I like an armor piece I zoom in and take pictures to see the details in a armor or use different pictures of armors and illustrations from manuscripts and books and convert all illustrations and create 1 piece using my Gold and Black supplies.

ArtsCulture: What’s your background?

Lu Kingdom: I’ve always been influenced by Medieval ever since I was 10. When 1 was 11 I joined The History club at school. We learned a lot about the Middle Ages and went to few field trips that were based on Medieval. It was really fun. I loved it.

ArtsCulture: What role does the artist have in society?

Lu Kingdom: Anyone can create anything freely. You can share a lot of you in your art or part of your interests, emotions, moods and your passion in one piece of art.

ArtsCulture: What art do you most identify with?

Lu Kingdom: Throughout my life I’ve always loved drawing. I went through many stages trying to find my style for many years! I started off by drawing cartoons and as I got older my style changed to portraits. I quite didn’t enjoy anything I was drawing but it definitely gave me a lot of practice and now I’m at this final stage which is drawing armors and medieval illustrations.

ArtsCulture: What’s your favourite art work?

Lu Kingdom: My favorite art work is medieval illustrations I find in many history books along with paintings of men wearing armors. There’s also local artists I found that do amazing medieval work in social media that I find amazing as well.

ArtsCulture: What jobs have you done other than being an artist?

Lu Kingdom: Working on homemade essential oils using herbs like they did in the Middle Ages and sold them.

ArtsCulture: Why art?

Lu Kingdom: It’s always been a big part of my life. I wouldn’t say it’s a hobby because it’s part me. For example, you need a heart to be alive and for me it would be the same. Art makes me feel alive. It’s big part of my life.

ArtsCulture: Is the artistic life lonely? What do you do to counteract it?

Lu Kingdom: It can be lonely if you choose to be lonely. I love my solitude in general. I’m a very private person specially when I work on my art I definitely distance myself from anyone to concentrate. I counteract when I’m completely done with my work by sharing it on the media.

ArtsCulture: What do you like about your work?

Lu Kingdom: Using gold and black paint and ink is very satisfying to see on paper.

ArtsCulture: What superpower would you have and why?

Lu Kingdom: Teleport haha! I’d love to have that power because I would love to teleport all around the world to learn about history and myths told.

ArtsCulture: What is your dream project?

Lu Kingdom: I would love to work on a full piece suit of armor with a blacksmith master/ armourer. That would be a dream and hope I can aim that dream.

ArtsCulture: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Lu Kingdom: Do what feels right for you because it’s your life. No one else’s. Everyone has their own personal road in life and no one will ever understand yours even if they walk by your side for a while.