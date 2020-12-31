Imaginarium – a fantastical journey in your own space

0

Close the door and open your mind. Imaginarium, from Out Of The Blue Theatre, gives you permission to explore what you know in new ways.

Connection

Theatre-makers have stretched their creativity and flexed their skill muscles while making new work and wondering what is theatre for. For Out Of The Blue that has led to a belief that it resides in imagination and the connection of shared experience. No small order for a show that is set in your bedroom.

Aural environment

Traditional theatre creates the physical cues for storytelling. In Imaginarium, Out Of The Blue are calling on you to do all the heavy lifting, but they have created an aural environment which lures you into the power of your own imagination. And they support you on every step.

The show requires you to have a glass of water at the ready, your earphones plugged in and for you to create a quiet ‘do not disturb’ place in your bedroom.

Fantastic possibilities

Harry Dean’s wonderfully adept voice directs your imagination. And Tingying Dong’s amazing soundscape, electronics effects and natural ambience leads you into new and fantastic possibilities.

Harry Dean, Haylin Cai, and Tingying Dong

Among other journeys you’re taken through ages and your own age, exploring the inners and the outers of your existence… of the existence of all and everything. In the kind, trusting space, they’ve created this is an incredibly pleasant retreat.

Inner space

There are elements that have a sniff of meditation, but this is combined with their and your own performance. The inner aural space is the new performance area, and Out Of The Blue have managed to delve it to your imagination and start to reveal new potential.

As well as English, director Haylin Cai, has translated the Imaginarium into French, German and Chinese, stretching that mindspace into a reassuring international dimension.

Enriching

“Ask any object in the room, where do you come from,” suggests Harry’s narration at one point. It’s a jumping off point that can lead any where, but it builds in a sense of empathy that is enriching.

At the end of the intensive 55 minutes, you are exhausted, refreshed, and connected… with yourself and the world.

For more on Out Of The Blue, check out their website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube