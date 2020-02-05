How Has Augmented Reality Changed the Hospitality Industry?

0

Technological innovations transform our day-to-day in ways we would once never have dreamed of. From talking to our friends, to doing our weekly shop, to planning our holidays, the way in which we carry out so many normal tasks has completely transformed. The world of hospitality is one that has been turned upside down by technology. Read on to find out how!

Changing the scene

AR, or ‘augmented reality’, works to alter someone’s perspective. It offers a simulated virtual environment for a person to interact with. It can be applied to a range of purposes, from entertainment to training facilities, and it can be accessed through devices such as smartphones, headsets, or tablets. With AR, the existing surroundings are still there, but the digital elements it creates add a layer over reality — hence the name! Through AR, environments can become more interactive, providing the user with a new perspective. So, how can this be adapted for the hospitality sector?

A high-tech tour

AR based booking systems are set to be the next big thing. While 360 degree tours such as the Kingslodge Inn virtual tour are already popular with guests, this service could become even more thorough. The technology can add real time dates and information to provide guests with a better idea of room availability, the facilities available, and any events happening in the location of the hotel. By providing these extra details, guests can book a trip that suits their requirements. Information such as transport links could also feature on these AR tours, giving guests a genuine perspective of how they’ll get around the area during their stay. Whether looking for restaurants in Durham, or a night in Seahams hotels, an AR tour could give you a first-hand perspective through some creative digital elements.

Give a game a go

Using AR to create sources gamification is now popular practice within the hospitality and tourism industries. It has become a phenomena of sorts in the wider world, with successes such as GeoCaching and Pokémon Go sweeping across the nation sending participants on augmented missions and treasure hunts. AR has become one of the most accessible, portable applications for gamification, and all a user needs to get started is a smartphone.

Most devices are now compatible with AR. There’s no end to the visual creations which can be generated — from creating simulations of global landmarks to depictions of celebrities, the possibilities are endless! AR based apps could even allow guests to redecorate rooms, allowing you to tailor your stay to your décor preferences, demonstrating how effective the technology could become for allowing guests to have more say over their stay.

A new way to interact with your room

Many hotels have jumped on the AR bandwagon. Nowadays, customers are attracted to the concept of an experience, and the idea of any kind of unique element contributes to this. In this way, AR can be used to make rooms more interactive, which will add value to the guest’s stay. Providing maps which facilitate AR technologies is a popular approach, and when a smartphone is pointed at areas on the map AR generates a range of helpful visual content. This added convenience is what distinguishes a stay as an ‘experience’, by providing customers with a handy solution making their stay better overall.

Thanks to technological innovation like AR, the world of hospitality is transforming — we can only imagine what might come next.

