Community spirit, mischief, and generous giving | Totnes Fringe

Community spirit, mischief, and generous giving heralds the first Totnes Fringe Festival. A pre-fest fundraiser whetted the appetite and confirmed the bubbling anticipation for theatre and performance that will channel Edinburgh energy and edge to the Devon town.

Poets, musicians, singers and storytellers

As a forerunner to the festival, the fundraising event featured hugely talented local poets, musicians, singers and storytellers – all of whom gave their time free in support of the Totnes Fringe. It was brilliantly compered by local actor/poet/artist Julie Mullen, in character as Kevin, Wizard of Totnes, who kept the packed house laughing and engaged all evening.

Generosity and enthusiasm

“We’re blown away by the generosity and enthusiasm Totnes has shown,” said Danielle McIlvern, founder of the Totnes Fringe.

“We want the festival to be inclusive with a mix of free events alongside ticketed performances, running a ‘Pay What You Can’ system where possible. The money raised at the fundraiser will go directly into making the festival happen – from venue hire and equipment to marketing and artist support. Every single raffle ticket, cocktail and entry fee has helped bring the Fringe to life,” she said.

Poet and comedian Ed Tripp who is also performing at the Totnes Fringe

Guests helped raise funds in a number of ways: by purchasing tickets to the evening, entering a raffle with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses, and sampling the specially created Fringe cocktail, served up just for the occasion.

The organisers would like to extend thanks to everyone who attended, bought raffle tickets, and contributed in any way, especially the generous local businesses who donated raffle prizes: Gather Restaurant; The Cott Inn; Bruto Lounge; Totnes Wine Company; Me and East; Green Life; The Barrel House; Bev Knowlden sculpture; Verity Newman Artist; Mandy Rice Artist; Totnes Kayaks; East Gate Bookshop; Little Blue Budgie; and Studio 4 Street.

Exclusive opportunity

In addition, the festival has announced an exclusive opportunity to place a bid on a stunning oil painting titled Steller Sea Lion [see main image above] by acclaimed Totnes-based artist Steve Nayar. A seven-time finalist in the prestigious Wildlife Artist of the Year competition, Steve is known for his evocative portraits of endangered animals, rendered in striking realism and emotional depth. His work captures both the spirit and the fragility of species on the brink of extinction.

Submit your bids

The Totnes Fringe Festival is hosting a sealed-bid auction for this unique and valuable piece. Bids can be submitted above the agreed reserve price of £1,500 by emailing interest to auction@totnesfringe.uk.

The auction will close on 13 July 2025, at which point the highest bidder will secure the piece. All proceeds go directly to supporting artists and events at Totnes Fringe Festival.

Dates

The inaugural Totnes Fringe Festival will take place from 11-13 July 2025, featuring a comprehensive programme of theatre, contemporary dance, new writing, physical theatre, comedy, magic shows, and children’s storytelling in various venues and public spaces across Totnes.

It is 100% volunteer-led and funded through crowdfunding, grant awards, local business sponsorship, and revenue from ticket sales. With over 100 performer applications and five venues participating, it promises to be an exciting addition to the town’s cultural calendar.

Festival tickets and full programme information is available on the Totnes Fringe site and you can follow Totnes Fringe at @totnesfringe on Instagram and Facebook.

Related