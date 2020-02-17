Holes: fulfilling, thrilling off-beat comedy

0

Visually beautiful and full or respect for its audience and, the inventive new stage show Holes, based on multi-award-winning novel and blockbuster film is on tour, and calling into Plymouth.

“I’ve rarely if ever seen a show that held together quite so well,” says Adrian Reynolds on Leftlion. It’s Adrian who wrote of the visuals and respect elements of the show, too.

Important story

This is so heart-warming for the important story, which Lyn Gardner says is ‘like Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy and Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses, is a rite of passage for many children, providing a vital bridge between primary and secondary school reading’.

The Children’s Theatre Partnership (CTP) and Royal & Derngate, Northampton are bringing the UK Tour of the Nottingham Playhouse production of Holes to Theatre Royal Plymouth from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 March.

Cursed with bad luck

Holes tells the adventure story of Stanley Yates, who is born into a family cursed with bad luck and finds himself accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

‘Sent to a labour camp as punishment, Stanley is tasked with digging one hole, five-foot wide by five-foot deep, every day. He is told it is to build ‘character’. But the tyrannical Warden is definitely hiding something. How will Stanley and his fellow inmates deal with her demands, her two cronies, plus the fearsome rattlesnakes and yellow-spotted lizards? And will Stanley and his new friends unearth what’s really going on?’ says the blub.

“It’s really exciting, visceral and fun,” says Holes actor Elizabeth Twells in a sneak peak of what the production has in store.

To see whether Stanley and his friends uncover their adventures secrets, tickets can be booked online to see Holes at www.theatreroyal.com or by calling the Theatre Royal Plymouth Box Office on 01752 267222.

top image: HOLES. Leona Allen, James Backway and Rhona Coker. Photo by Manuel Harlan