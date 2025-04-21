John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play | tour starts in September
John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play will embark on a major 10-month tour from 30 September 2025 – July 2026, caling into Theatre Royal Plymouth in December.
This production, which first opened in May 2024, is directed by originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and stars Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as The Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards.
John Cleese adaptation
Nearly 50 years since Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975, comedy lege John Cleese, who originally co-wrote the sitcom with Connie Booth, has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes – The Hotel Inspector and The Germans from series one and Communication Problems from series two – and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale.
Top-class comedy actors
John Cleese said: “I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we’ve assembled for the UK tour of Fawlty Towers – The Play which begins in September. September also marks exactly 50 years since the first ever TV episode was broadcast on the BBC. I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter.”
Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.
Torquay
Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, only 12 half-hour episodes of the original BBC comedy were ever made. Based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.
The iconic TV show won many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.
Tickets are on sale now from FawltyTowersTour.co.uk.
|DATE
|VENUE
|30 September – 4 October
|Bromley Churchill Theatre
|07 – 11 October
|Eastbourne Congress Theatre
|14 – 18 October
|Bournemouth Pavilion
|21 – 25 October
|New Wimbledon Theatre
|28 October – 1 November
|Wycombe Swan Theatre
|04 – 08 November
|Manchester Opera House
|11 – 15 November
|Liverpool Empire
|18 – 22 November
|Northampton Royal & Derngate
|25 – 29 November
|Southend Cliffs Pavilion
|01 – 06 December
|Plymouth Theatre Royal
|09 – 20 December
|Guildford G Live
|2026
|06 – 10 January
|Leeds Grand Theatre
|13 – 17 January
|Glasgow King’s Theatre
|20 – 24 January
|Aberdeen Music Hall
|27 – 31 January
|Edinburgh Playhouse
|03 – 07 February
|Sunderland Empire
|10 – 21 February
|Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
|24 – 28 February
|Stoke Regent Theatre
|03 – 07 March
|Southampton Mayflower
|10 – 14 March
|Ipswich Regent Theatre
|17 – 21 March
|Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre
|24 – 28 March
|Bradford Alhambra Theatre
|2 – 4 April
|Blackpool Opera House
|14 – 18 April
|Torquay Princess Theatre
|21 – 25 April
|Truro Hall for Cornwall
|28 April – 02 May
|Milton Keynes Theatre
|05 – 09 May
|Llandudno Venue Cymru
|12 – 16 May
|Hull New Theatre
|19 – 23 May
|York Grand Opera House
|26 – 30 May
|Woking New Victoria Theatre
|02 – 06 June
|Nottingham Theatre Royal
|09 – 13 June
|Norwich Theatre Royal
|16 – 20 June
|Portsmouth Kings Theatre
|23 – 27 June
|Cardiff Wales Millenium Centre
|30 June – 4 July
|Newcastle Theatre Royal
|07 – 11 July
|Dartford Orchard Theatre
|14 – 18 July
|Oxford New Theatre
|21 July – 25 July
|Dublin Bord Gais Theatre – on sale soon
top image: L-R Danny Bayne, Mia Austen, John Cleese, Joanne Clifton, John Nicholas. Courtesy of Trevor Leighton
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