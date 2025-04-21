John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play | tour starts in September

ByArtsCulture

John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play will embark on a major 10-month tour from 30 September 2025 – July 2026, caling into Theatre Royal Plymouth in December.

This production, which first opened in May 2024, is directed by originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and stars Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as The Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards.

John Cleese adaptation

Nearly 50 years since Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975, comedy lege John Cleese, who originally co-wrote the sitcom with Connie Booth, has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes – The Hotel Inspector and The Germans from series one and Communication Problems from series two – and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale.

Top-class comedy actors

John Cleese said: “I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we’ve assembled for the UK tour of Fawlty Towers – The Play which begins in September. September also marks exactly 50 years since the first ever TV episode was broadcast on the BBC. I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter.”

Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Torquay

Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, only 12 half-hour episodes of the original BBC comedy were ever made. Based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.

The iconic TV show won many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.

Tickets are on sale now from FawltyTowersTour.co.uk.

DATEVENUE
30 September – 4 OctoberBromley Churchill Theatre
07 – 11 OctoberEastbourne Congress Theatre
14 – 18 OctoberBournemouth Pavilion
21 – 25 OctoberNew Wimbledon Theatre
28 October – 1 NovemberWycombe Swan Theatre
04 – 08 NovemberManchester Opera House
11 – 15 NovemberLiverpool Empire
18 – 22 NovemberNorthampton Royal & Derngate
25 – 29 NovemberSouthend Cliffs Pavilion
01 – 06 DecemberPlymouth Theatre Royal
09 – 20 DecemberGuildford G Live
2026
06 – 10 JanuaryLeeds Grand Theatre
13 – 17 JanuaryGlasgow King’s Theatre
20 – 24 JanuaryAberdeen Music Hall
27 – 31 JanuaryEdinburgh Playhouse
03 – 07 FebruarySunderland Empire
10 – 21 FebruaryWolverhampton Grand Theatre
24 – 28 FebruaryStoke Regent Theatre
03 – 07 MarchSouthampton Mayflower 
10 – 14 MarchIpswich Regent Theatre
17 – 21 MarchBirmingham New Alexandra Theatre
24 – 28 MarchBradford Alhambra Theatre
2 – 4 AprilBlackpool Opera House
14 – 18 AprilTorquay Princess Theatre
21 – 25 AprilTruro Hall for Cornwall
28 April – 02 MayMilton Keynes Theatre
05 – 09 MayLlandudno Venue Cymru
12 – 16 MayHull New Theatre
19 – 23 MayYork Grand Opera House
26 – 30 MayWoking New Victoria Theatre
02 – 06 JuneNottingham Theatre Royal
09 – 13 JuneNorwich Theatre Royal
16 – 20 JunePortsmouth Kings Theatre
23 – 27 JuneCardiff Wales Millenium Centre
30 June – 4 JulyNewcastle Theatre Royal
07 – 11 JulyDartford Orchard Theatre
14 – 18 July Oxford New Theatre
21 July – 25 JulyDublin Bord Gais Theatre – on sale soon

top image: L-R Danny Bayne, Mia Austen, John Cleese, Joanne Clifton, John Nicholas. Courtesy of Trevor Leighton

ArtsCulture
Latest posts by ArtsCulture (see all)

Discover more from ArtsCulture

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Similar Posts