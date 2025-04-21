John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play | tour starts in September

John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play will embark on a major 10-month tour from 30 September 2025 – July 2026, caling into Theatre Royal Plymouth in December.

This production, which first opened in May 2024, is directed by originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and stars Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as The Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards.

John Cleese adaptation

Nearly 50 years since Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975, comedy lege John Cleese, who originally co-wrote the sitcom with Connie Booth, has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes – The Hotel Inspector and The Germans from series one and Communication Problems from series two – and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale.

Top-class comedy actors

John Cleese said: “I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we’ve assembled for the UK tour of Fawlty Towers – The Play which begins in September. September also marks exactly 50 years since the first ever TV episode was broadcast on the BBC. I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter.”

Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Torquay

Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, only 12 half-hour episodes of the original BBC comedy were ever made. Based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.

The iconic TV show won many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.

Tickets are on sale now from FawltyTowersTour.co.uk.

DATE VENUE 30 September – 4 October Bromley Churchill Theatre 07 – 11 October Eastbourne Congress Theatre 14 – 18 October Bournemouth Pavilion 21 – 25 October New Wimbledon Theatre 28 October – 1 November Wycombe Swan Theatre 04 – 08 November Manchester Opera House 11 – 15 November Liverpool Empire 18 – 22 November Northampton Royal & Derngate 25 – 29 November Southend Cliffs Pavilion 01 – 06 December Plymouth Theatre Royal 09 – 20 December Guildford G Live 2026 06 – 10 January Leeds Grand Theatre 13 – 17 January Glasgow King’s Theatre 20 – 24 January Aberdeen Music Hall 27 – 31 January Edinburgh Playhouse 03 – 07 February Sunderland Empire 10 – 21 February Wolverhampton Grand Theatre 24 – 28 February Stoke Regent Theatre 03 – 07 March Southampton Mayflower 10 – 14 March Ipswich Regent Theatre 17 – 21 March Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre 24 – 28 March Bradford Alhambra Theatre 2 – 4 April Blackpool Opera House 14 – 18 April Torquay Princess Theatre 21 – 25 April Truro Hall for Cornwall 28 April – 02 May Milton Keynes Theatre 05 – 09 May Llandudno Venue Cymru 12 – 16 May Hull New Theatre 19 – 23 May York Grand Opera House 26 – 30 May Woking New Victoria Theatre 02 – 06 June Nottingham Theatre Royal 09 – 13 June Norwich Theatre Royal 16 – 20 June Portsmouth Kings Theatre 23 – 27 June Cardiff Wales Millenium Centre 30 June – 4 July Newcastle Theatre Royal 07 – 11 July Dartford Orchard Theatre 14 – 18 July Oxford New Theatre 21 July – 25 July Dublin Bord Gais Theatre – on sale soon

top image: L-R Danny Bayne, Mia Austen, John Cleese, Joanne Clifton, John Nicholas. Courtesy of Trevor Leighton

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