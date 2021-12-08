Plymouth’s next generation of theatre makers

0

Theatre Royal Plymouth has welcomed 12 enthusiastic theatre makers to join its year-long training programme, Lab Company.

The programme is for people aged 18-30, from the Plymouth area, who are looking to work in the theatre industry professionally.

Lab Company provides training, advice and mentoring, as well as an opportunity to create and show a new piece of theatre on TRP’s Lab stage.

The year runs from September 2021 until July 2022, usually with two sessions per week.

Training, advice and mentorship

Ben Lyon-Ross, Talent Development Producer at Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: “We offer them bespoke training, advice and mentorship, and encourage them to make their own theatre company. At the end of the year, they present a brand new piece of work that runs in The Lab for a week.

“We’ve been really conscious of making sure the Lab Company is representative of the city and the community that we serve here at TRP and we’re just super excited to see what stories come out of this group.”

Olivia Brooking is part of this year’s Lab Company. After finishing her A-levels, she is currently in a gap year.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of this team. I really love creating bits of theatre and art and wanted to get involved with as much as I could.

Welcoming

“This space is so welcoming. You can come in and be as creative as you like. It’s great to have a space to be free and create loads of cool theatre.

“I want to gain a lot more experience, develop my skill set, create as many links in the industry as possible, make new friendships and have a great time.”

Find out more about Lab Company: theatreroyal.com/take-part