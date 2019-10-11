Priyanka Khandelwal to play Amrita Pritam in Prankur Chaturvedi’s next theatre piece, Azaad Rooh

0

Mumbai: Prankur Chaturvedi is all set to direct a play on the life of Amrita Pritam. Azaad Rooh is a one hour monologue act which covers various interesting aspects of the legendary Poet’s life. Prankur has roped in Priyanka Khandelwal to play the lead and he seems to be really excited about this project.

Ambitious

“Azaad Rooh is one of my most ambitious projects. After Aalam Dost, I wanted to do something which takes the whole scene to the next level. I have been a big fan of Amrita Pritam. I mean, I have read almost every published material on her which is publically available. I admire her courage, her ability to express emotions in the most beautiful manner,” Prankur told ArtsCulture.

Mesermizing

“We have tried to create something different from what has already been created on and about Amrita Ji’s life. A new age woman Meera and her life story coincides with Amrita Pritam’s story and we have tried to create a cross connection between the two stories. I believe audience will be pleasantly surprised with the whole set up. When I was sure that I want to create something on Amrita Pritam, I pitched this idea to Priyanka and the way she understood Amrita Ji’s emotions and shared her perspective made me realize how well aligned she is with the character and the thought process around it. We did a few readings and the rest is history. Priyanka has played both the characters beautifully and will mesmerize the audience with her performance. I am really excited for the premiere which is in Mumbai on 24th November 2019,” he added.

ArtsCulture also spoke to Priyanka Khandelwal to know her take on Azaad Rooh and the whole experience while working on this project.

Like a dream

“The title itself rang a bell for me to embrace this opportunity with both my hands. And when Prankur narrated the character of Amrita Ji, there was no looking back. As an artist, it still feels like a dream to be able to play the legendary Poet on stage, my happiness has grown folds. I look forward to this as one beautiful learning curve and can’t wait to be back on the stage. I have re-discovered myself as an Artist while playing this character during the rehearsals,” shared the actress.

The Art Direction and Lights will be coordinated, supervised and managed by Chehek Bilgi who has previously worked on a few Hindi Film/ Documentary Projects.

The tickets of Azaad Rooh will be available from next week onwards on Book my Show.