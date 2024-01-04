Theatre Royal Plymouth’s James Mackenzie-Blackman in The Stage 100

The Stage, has revealed its annual Top 100 list of the most influential individuals in UK theatre, with Theatre Royal Plymouth’s chief executive and executive producer, James Mackenzie-Blackman, securing a coveted place in the annual list.

New work

2024 will see TRP launch two brand new co-produced musicals, The Artist and Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada as well as an inaugural season of work from TRP’s new Associate Directors.

Team

James said: “It is humbling to be included in such a prestigious list of notable colleagues within the industry, but this honour is thanks to all our team at Theatre Royal Plymouth, rather than any one individual.

“This accolade is for all of us and recognises the hard work and innovative action we are taking to evolve TRP for the future. I want to celebrate our team, all the freelance artists we work with, and our audiences for helping to raise the profile of all we are doing at TRP.”

The Stage releases its celebratory Top 100 list every January and this year’s top spot went to the team running the National Theatre.