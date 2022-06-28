TRP pilots theatre group for socially isolated 16-25 year olds

0

This summer, the Theatre Royal Plymouth has begun piloting an Our Space theatre group for 16-25-year-olds with lived experiences of homelessness, mental health issues, substance misuse, reoffending or who may feel socially isolated for other reasons.

For the past 12 years, the theatre has hosted Our Space, a creative programme that works with adults with multiple and complex needs. The programme is now expanding to reach a wider group of people through new weekly sessions focused on working with adults aged 16-25.

Confidence

Our Space uses drama as a tool to build confidence and reduce isolation, whilst learning theatre skills in a fun and supportive environment. Not only does it give participants access to drama workshops and theatre productions, but it also supports them with volunteering and training opportunities and provides a space for people to build positive social networks with others who have similar life experiences.

Get creative

Our Space has been participant Scar’s first encounter with TRP: “The sessions have been a great way to get creative and work with other people who have similar experiences to me.

“I like the variety of things we do. It allows us to be creative and personal but still explore as a team.”

Ryan Wilce, Engagement and Learning Associate at Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: “We wanted to create a space for people between 16 and 25 who felt somewhat isolated from the community, where they could express themselves creatively and meet like-minded people.

Boost

“We’re looking at boosting confidence, resilience, working and engaging with new people and building up those transferrable skills, and you can see that their confidence is coming along and they are starting to create some great theatre.” ​

Sessions take place weekly at the theatre’s Production and Learning Centre TR2 in Cattedown.

Anyone wishing to find out more about Our Space can contact the theatre by emailing ourspace@theatreroyal.com or by calling or texting 07732 499 859.



top image: Our Space group with practitioners Ryan and Berni